Manufacturing Industry Witnesses Major Advancements: Airbus and Other Key Players Lead

With 2023 seeing significant developments in the manufacturing industry, the spotlight is on Airbus, the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult, Scott Bader UK, and other key players.

Airbus Soars High

Leading the pack, Airbus reported the delivery of 735 commercial aircraft to 87 customers in 2023, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. The lion’s share of these deliveries came from the A320 family, accounting for 78% of the total. Additionally, Airbus received 2,319 new orders last year, resulting in a substantial backlog of 8,598 aircraft. The surge in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft post-pandemic and mega deals from India’s IndiGo and Air India, as well as a purchase by Turkish Airlines, have contributed to Airbus’s record-breaking sales in 2023.

Advancements in Manufacturing

The High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult is partnering with the Welsh Government to establish a new digital factory hub at the Bay Technology Centre in Port Talbot. This innovative alliance aims to promote innovation and support the green industrial revolution in Wales by providing state-of-the-art equipment. Northamptonshire-based chemicals company, Scott Bader UK, is investing 30 million in its flagship UK manufacturing site, with the first phase set to commence in 2024.

Energy and Engineering Developments

In a bold move, the UK government is considering the construction of a new large-scale nuclear power plant, marking the biggest expansion in the energy sector in 70 years. The agenda is to quadruple energy supplies by 2050. In related news, Tong Engineering has acquired Terry Johnson Ltd, solidifying its standing in the vegetable handling equipment sector. Econ Engineering, a gritter manufacturer, reported a successful year with turnover rising to 47.9 million.

Academia Joins the Fray

Adding to the list of achievements, the University of Nottingham is the first UK university to join the Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking, a European aerospace program committed to sustainable aviation. Despite these positive developments, Apple Food Systems, a machinery manufacturer for the food and drink industry, has reportedly entered administration, casting a shadow over the industry’s successes.