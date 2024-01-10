Mansfield Gets £20 Million Boost from Government’s Regeneration Program

In a significant move to revitalize its neighborhoods, Mansfield, a market town nestled in Nottinghamshire, has been granted a substantial £20 million from the government’s mammoth £400 million regeneration program. This allocation seeks to invigorate the town’s infrastructure and community services, focusing on the town center and the Bellamy and Oak Tree housing estates.

Addressing Long-Term Neglect

In an effort to rectify the long-standing neglect of some local areas, Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, emphasized the dire need for focused action. Mansfield District Council, in response, acknowledged the transformative potential of these initiatives, especially in the deprived neighborhoods.

Breakdown of the Funding

The funding’s allocation spans a diverse range of initiatives. A substantial £7.4 million will be funneled towards improving housing and service access in the Bellamy and Oak Tree estates. In a bid to curb youth crime, a new £3.2 million youth and community center will be erected. A £5 million low carbon construction project, in partnership with Nottingham Trent University, will offer skills training.

Revitalizing the Town Center and Beyond

Furthermore, an investment of £2 million aims to breathe new life into the town center. An additional £2 million has been set aside for the creation of a new junction on the A60 to alleviate congestion and enhance access to Mansfield. The funding will also fuel the refurbishment of family hubs in south Mansfield, the expansion of a school readiness program, and bolster the East Midlands devolution deal.

Andrew Abrahams, Executive Mayor of Mansfield District Council, and Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, have both voiced their optimism about the community-centric impact of these projects and the consequent improvement of public services.