Mandy Lieu’s Ambitious Vision: Transforming Ewhurst Park into a Haven of Biodiversity and Luxury Glamping

Mandy Lieu, the former Dior supermodel and an acclaimed figure in Asia’s entertainment industry, has set her sights on breathing new life into the Ewhurst Park estate in Hampshire. The sprawling 925-acre estate, which Lieu purchased in 2020 for £28 million, is set to transform into a world-class organic farm and nature reserve. Lieu’s vision is not restricted to the establishment of a sustainable habitat for wildlife but extends to the creation of a unique destination where the public can immerse themselves in nature and engage in environmental stewardship.

Reviving Biodiversity, One Beaver at a Time

Lieu’s ambitious project has been marked by significant investments that have reshaped the estate’s landscape. Among the most notable efforts is the reintroduction of a pair of beavers to the property in 2021. This marked a historic return of the species to Hampshire after a 400-year hiatus. The beavers, now residing in a lake near Lieu’s mansion, form an integral part of the estate-wide biodiversity project. The estate now boasts fields of barley, restored grassland, and wetlands, and serves as a home to cattle and pigs.

From Wellington Boots to Luxury Glamping

The estate, once owned by the inventor of the wellington boot, the Duke of Wellington, and more recently by Michael Cohen, is set to embark on a new journey under Lieu’s leadership. In a recent development, Lieu has submitted plans to the local council for the establishment of luxury glamping accommodations. The proposed site will feature ten luxury tents, two communal tents, and two storage containers, each equipped with self-catering facilities and a hot tub. This move follows the approval of nine holiday lets and a café on the grounds in August.

A New Era of Environmental Stewardship

However, Lieu’s vision goes beyond mere luxury accommodations. The glamping site aims to offer guests an immersive experience, with activities like yoga, massage, and nature trails. These initiatives reflect Lieu’s commitment to environmental stewardship and her desire to invite the public to share in her journey of appreciation for the land. With these plans, Ewhurst Park is poised to become a beacon of sustainable living and biodiversity conservation, shaping a new narrative for this historic estate.