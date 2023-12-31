en English
Business

Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:31 am EST
The curtains are falling on Mandara Capital, a prominent London-based oil trading firm. Confirming the closure is the firm’s founder, Muwaffak Salti, former global head of fuel oil trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Notably, Mandara Capital, a significant player in the crude oil and fuel market, specialized in trading derivative contracts for commodities such as crude oil, gasoline, and fuel oil.

End of an Era for Mandara Capital

Despite recent job advertisements on its website, the closure signals the end of an epoch for Mandara Capital. The company was pivotal in the emergence of similar trading ventures, with numerous traders departing in the mid-2010s to establish their businesses. Examples include thriving firms such as Onyx Commodities Ltd. and Dare International Ltd., which have since extended their trading activities across a broader range of commodities.

The shutdown unfolds against a backdrop of declining crude demand, weak refining margins, and geopolitical tensions. The global petrochemical industry is grappling with its own set of challenges, with oil prices anticipated to hover around $80 a barrel in 2024, as per a Reuters poll. The dip in global oil prices has served as a significant boost for the Indian economy.

Global Implications of Oil Market Volatility

Furthermore, Ecuador’s state-run oil company has invoked force majeure on three oil blocks due to protests by the indigenous community. The US oil and natural gas rig count has hit a 25-month low, even as the total number of active drilling rigs in the United States has risen. Adding to this, India’s fuel exports increased in November, and the country’s eight core sector industries recorded a growth rate of 7.8% in November compared to the same month the previous year.

Business Energy United Kingdom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

