Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan

The curtains are falling on Mandara Capital, a prominent London-based oil trading firm. Confirming the closure is the firm’s founder, Muwaffak Salti, former global head of fuel oil trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Notably, Mandara Capital, a significant player in the crude oil and fuel market, specialized in trading derivative contracts for commodities such as crude oil, gasoline, and fuel oil.

End of an Era for Mandara Capital

Despite recent job advertisements on its website, the closure signals the end of an epoch for Mandara Capital. The company was pivotal in the emergence of similar trading ventures, with numerous traders departing in the mid-2010s to establish their businesses. Examples include thriving firms such as Onyx Commodities Ltd. and Dare International Ltd., which have since extended their trading activities across a broader range of commodities.

