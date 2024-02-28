Manchester's Mole Gang Heist: Echoes of Shameless in Blockbuster Tunnel Robbery

When fiction seemingly turned into reality, the 2012 heist by Manchester's 'mole gang' drew parallels with the Channel 4 TV show, Shameless. The audacious crime involved the gang digging a tunnel to a Blockbuster Video store's cash machine, only to find it nearly empty. Despite the meticulous planning and the striking resemblance to a TV plot aired months before, the gang's efforts yielded just over £6,000, leaving authorities baffled and no arrests made to date.

Advertisment

Planning and Execution

The gang spent months digging a 4ft-high, 100ft-long tunnel from a railway embankment to the Blockbuster store in Levenshulme, complete with lighting and roof supports. Their endeavor, mirroring a storyline from Shameless, showcased an impressive level of engineering. The tunnel's discovery, alongside a prior attempt in 2007, highlighted the persistent and elaborate efforts of these criminals. Despite their hard work, the thieves were ultimately left with a paltry sum due to the ATM's near-empty state at the time of the robbery.

Public and Police Reaction

Advertisment

The community and authorities were astounded by the gang's audacity and the sophistication of their tunneling work. The Greater Manchester Police, despite their extensive investigations, have yet to make any arrests connected to the 2012 heist. The incident has since become a part of Manchester's criminal folklore, drawing comparisons to the Great Escape and, of course, the fictional plots of Shameless, reflecting the blurred lines between fiction and reality.

Legacy and Demolition

The site of the former Blockbuster store, along with the rest of the Fallowfield Retail Park, is now being cleared to make way for a new supermarket. This demolition marks the physical end of a location that was once the center of one of Manchester's most bewildering crimes. As the 'mole gang's' tunnel is sealed and the store razed, the heist remains a remarkable story of ambition, creativity, and the unexpected intersection of life and art.

The tale of the 'mole gang' serves not only as a reminder of the lengths to which some will go to execute a criminal plan but also as a testament to the unpredictable ways in which reality can imitate art. As the story of the tunnel heist continues to be discussed and analyzed, it stands as a unique chapter in the annals of Manchester's criminal history, leaving a legacy of intrigue and speculation.