Manchester’s Mancunian Way Faces Nine-Week Safety Inspection and Possible Speed Limit Reduction

Beginning January 7, Manchester’s Mancunian Way will enter a nine-week phase of intensive safety inspections. The project will cause a series of disruptions, including lane closures on the A57(M) motorway, as well as the complete closure of the Bonsall Street Bridge and the Freeman Street Footbridge. The closures are expected to inconvenience many, including bus riders, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Specialized Inspections on Mancunian Way

The A57(M) will see lane closures stretching over a four-week period. This is to facilitate detailed investigations on each bridge structure along the motorway. The checks will centre on running surfaces, waterproof membranes, tension cables, and anchoring points. These specialized inspections are part of a larger initiative to ensure the safety of the structures and, by extension, the road users.

Footbridges Face Full Closure

The Bonsall Street Bridge and the Freeman Street Footbridge will bear the brunt of the closures. These two bridges will be completely shut down due to the extensive work required. The closures, albeit inconvenient, are deemed necessary to carry out the essential maintenance on the bridges.

Advice for the Public

The Manchester City Council acknowledges the disruption the project will cause but emphasizes the paramount importance of these safety checks. Councillor Tracey Rawlins urges the public to plan ahead for their commutes, encouraging the use of the TfGM journey planner to navigate the increased traffic during peak times.

Permanent Speed Limit Reduction Proposed

Alongside the disruptions, there’s also a proposal to permanently reduce the speed limit on Mancunian Way to 30mph. This follows a temporary reduction after the tragic traffic incident involving Nadia Yusuf. The proposal is part of a broader initiative by the council to lower speed limits across Manchester roads, aimed at enhancing overall road safety. Updates on the closures and the proposed changes can be accessed through the council’s website.