Manchester's Ambitious Bid to Become UNICEF Child Friendly City

Manchester, a bustling city in the United Kingdom, has recently embarked on a quest to earn the title of a UNICEF Child-Friendly City, a prestigious recognition for cities that implement children's rights in practical and impactful ways. This pursuit was kicked off with a significant event during which children commandeered the Town Hall to communicate their priorities to the city councilors.

Unprecedented Consultation Process

The city's bid follows an unprecedented consultation with children and young people, the most extensive in Manchester's history. The consultation process engaged over 11,000 participants, accounting for nearly one-tenth of the city's population under the age of 18. Over six months, the city organized a series of events and surveys to determine the city's priorities for the coming years.

To secure the UNICEF title, Manchester is required to concentrate its efforts on specific areas, known as 'badges'. These include 'Safe and Secure', 'Place', and 'Healthy'. Additionally, the city must address core badges such as 'Culture', 'Co-operation and leadership', and 'Communication'. Recognizing the importance of its diverse cultural heritage and inclusivity, Manchester has introduced an additional badge, 'Equal and Included', to underpin all its endeavors.

The Voice of Youth

The Member of Youth Parliament for Manchester, Virginia Collins, has stressed the importance of adhering to the badges chosen by the young population. She has dubbed them as the guiding lights for the city's ambition to become a Child-Friendly City. In the aftermath of the global pandemic, Manchester's 'Our Year' campaign has aimed to place children at the center of city life. Councillor Garry Bridges has emphasized the city's commitment to address the demands of its young residents.

To attain the UNICEF title, Manchester will be under the scrutinizing eyes of UNICEF UK and an advisory board composed of local children and young people. Naomi Danquah from UNICEF UK commended Manchester's initiative and engagement with its youth, which culminated in the selection of the badges. These badges, she noted, are crucial for the city's journey toward becoming a Child-Friendly City.