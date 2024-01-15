en English
Manchester University Kicks Off 200th Anniversary with Grand Light Show

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Manchester University Kicks Off 200th Anniversary with Grand Light Show

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, a path of light will guide the public through an evening of celebration, marking the start of the bicentennial year for the University of Manchester.

As the clock strikes 6:24pm, a tribute to the institution’s founding year, a visual spectacle will be initiated, illuminating iconic locations on the university campus and beyond. The university’s signature purple light will guide attendees, including staff, students, alumni, and the local community, from Engineering Building A, along Oxford Road, to Whitworth Hall.

A Captivating Path of Light

The event promises potential surprises along the way, creating a festive atmosphere filled with anticipation and discovery. Visitors are encouraged to wrap up warm and join the evening walk, immersing themselves in the symbolic path of light. For the best views of the illuminations, the top of Bridgford Street or Coupland Street is recommended, complemented by the availability of delicious street food and hot beverages.

Manchester Museum ‘Museum Late’ Event

In parallel with the light event, the Manchester Museum will open its doors for a free ‘Museum Late’ event, available to the public from 5pm to 9pm. This event will create a sensory feast for attendees, featuring curated tours, hands-on activities, poetic readings, and music. A standout moment of the evening will be a recital of a bicentenary poem by alumna Rebecca Hurst, celebrating the university’s rich history and bright future.

Merging Sound and Colour

Adding to the event’s uniqueness, alumnus David McFarlane will present an experiential set exploring chromesthesia—a neurological phenomenon that translates sound into color, shape, and movement. This performance promises to blur the boundaries between the senses, offering attendees a unique and immersive celebration of the University of Manchester’s bicentennial year.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

