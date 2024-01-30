Sunderland's Mason Cotcher, 17, on Trials with Manchester United After Strong Season

In the high-stakes world of football, promising prodigies are a sought-after commodity. One such rising star is Mason Cotcher, a 17-year-old former Sunderland marvel, who is now under the watchful eye of Manchester United. Cotcher, who made significant strides in the 2022-23 season, is currently on trial with the Red Devils, after a standout tenure with Sunderland's under-18 team.

Cotcher's journey in the 2022-23 season was nothing short of impressive, as he left an indelible mark on Sunderland's under-18 team. Not only did he contribute to numerous games with his scoring prowess, but his assists were instrumental in pushing Sunderland to challenge Manchester City for the title. Despite his fruitful stint, Cotcher and Sunderland parted ways in the summer, after failing to agree on contract terms. However, the club has expressed openness towards his return.

Attracting Widespread Interest

Following his departure from Sunderland, Cotcher's exceptional performance has piqued the interest of several clubs. Among those casting admiring glances are Rangers, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Arsenal. It's a testament to his potential that such prominent clubs are vying for his signature. However, no official deal has been signed yet. It's worth noting that should Cotcher join another club, Sunderland will be entitled to compensation for his development.

Recently, Cotcher was seen donning the Manchester United jersey, as he played as a substitute for their under-18 team. It was a commanding performance by the team, which secured a 4-0 win against Leeds United.