Manchester Airport's Innovative Bird Control Strategy Protects Planes and Wildlife

At Manchester Airport, a unique operation is underway to mitigate bird strikes, which pose a threat to aircraft safety. The airfield operations team, led by Alex Britland, employs a variety of techniques, including playing distress calls and using flare guns, to prevent birds from endangering flights. This critical work, largely unseen by the public, balances the safety of air travel with the protection of local wildlife populations.

Striking a Balance

The airport is surrounded by natural habitats that attract a diverse array of bird species. To keep the runways safe, the airfield operations team works 24/7, using an arsenal of tools and tactics to discourage birds from entering hazardous areas. Their methods are as varied as the species they aim to protect, from playing recorded distress signals to deploying physical deterrents like light beams.

Intelligent Adversaries

Birds, particularly crows and rooks, have shown an ability to adapt to the team's strategies, presenting ongoing challenges. The team's deep understanding of bird behavior, honed through continuous observation and specialized training, allows them to anticipate and counteract these intelligent creatures' responses. Alex Britland's growing expertise in ornithology plays a crucial role in navigating the complex interactions between wildlife and airport operations.

Technology and Training

Advancements in technology, such as thermal vision, are being explored to enhance the team's effectiveness, especially during nighttime operations. Comprehensive training in bird identification and behavior ensures that all actions taken are informed and sensitive to the ecological impact. The team's efforts underscore the importance of maintaining a safe operating environment for aircraft while respecting and preserving the diverse species that call the airport's surroundings home.

Manchester Airport's approach to wildlife management exemplifies a proactive and respectful coexistence between aviation and nature. Through innovative strategies and a commitment to safety and environmental stewardship, the airfield operations team plays a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of both passengers and local wildlife.