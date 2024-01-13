en English
Transportation

Manchester Airport Celebrates Record-Breaking December with Over 2M Passengers

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Manchester Airport Celebrates Record-Breaking December with Over 2M Passengers

Manchester Airport, a bustling hub of activity and connectivity, experienced a record-breaking December, with over two million passengers taking to the skies during the festive period. Marking the third consecutive month of surpassing pre-pandemic levels, this achievement encapsulates a significant milestone in the recovery of air travel in the region.

Efficiency Meets Volume

As the airport grappled with its busiest period, the operational efficiency did not falter. A remarkable 99 percent of passengers waited less than 15 minutes for security screening, ensuring a smooth and seamless journey for all. The longest wait time was no more than half an hour, underscoring the airport’s commitment to customer service amidst high traffic.

Popular Destinations

The most popular routes for the month included Dublin, Amsterdam, and Dubai, each serving over 90,000 passengers. The airport also saw significant traffic to Finnish airports, suggesting a seasonal surge of holidaymakers visiting Lapland to experience the magic of Santa’s home. Other favored destinations included Tenerife and Paris Charles de Gaulle, reflecting the diverse travel desires of the airport’s passengers.

A Promising Year Ahead

Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director of Manchester Airport, voiced his pride in the airport’s ability to serve the region and highlighted the extensive route network that offers unrivaled choices outside of London. The airport’s commitment to continuous improvement is evident in the ongoing Manchester Airport Transformation Programme. Expected to complete its second phase in 2025, the new Terminal 2 will cater to the majority of passengers, enhancing their travel experience. With the anticipation of new routes and retail offerings, Woodroofe promises an exciting year ahead for the airport in 2024.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

