en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Man Missing from Kirkcaldy: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Man Missing from Kirkcaldy: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance

In a worrying development, Raymond Ellis, a 36-year-old resident of Kirkcaldy, has been declared missing. Last seen at a Tesco fuel station in Dunfermline, Ellis’ whereabouts have become a source of concern for his family and the local community. His last recorded appearance was at approximately 3:45 pm on Saturday, 13 January 2024, intensifying the urgency of the situation.

A Sudden Disappearance

Prior to his last sighting, Ellis was believed to have vacated an address on Overton Road in Kirkcaldy. He was seen driving a grey Volkswagen Passat Estate, noticeable for the ladders attached to its roof. The time of departure was around 1:15 pm, which places Ellis’ disappearance within a narrow window of just over two hours.

Characteristics and Last Known Attire

Ellis is described as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall and of medium build. His physical characteristics include short brown hair. On the day of his disappearance, he was clothed in black cargo trousers, a black jacket, and black boots. This description is intended to aid any potential witnesses who may help in identifying Ellis.

Call for Public Assistance

As the search intensifies, Sergeant Martyn Reidie has issued a public appeal for assistance. The law enforcement officer is encouraging anyone with information about Ellis, or who might have witnessed his vehicle on the move, to come forward. Equally important, direct appeals have been made to Ellis himself, urging him to make contact and confirm his safety. The police have provided a contact number and an incident number (1653 of Saturday, 13 January 2024) for the public to use should they have any pertinent information.

0
Safety United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
22 mins ago
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
In the throes of a brutal tragedy that saw the senseless murder of 20-year-old hairdresser Hollie Gazzard at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Asher Maslin in 2014, a beacon of hope emerged — the Hollie Guard safety app. Conceived by the Hollie Gazzard Trust, an organization established by Hollie’s family to combat domestic violence and
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
Gunfire and Police Chase on Plantol Street Raises Public Safety Concerns
1 hour ago
Gunfire and Police Chase on Plantol Street Raises Public Safety Concerns
Teenager Sexually Assaulted in Daylight at Coogee Beach: Hunt for Predator Underway
2 hours ago
Teenager Sexually Assaulted in Daylight at Coogee Beach: Hunt for Predator Underway
Philippines Ranks as Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia
39 mins ago
Philippines Ranks as Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia
Whistleblower Unmasks Alarming Conditions on TfL Buses
45 mins ago
Whistleblower Unmasks Alarming Conditions on TfL Buses
Violence Erupts at Cultural Event in Melbourne: 14 Injured
1 hour ago
Violence Erupts at Cultural Event in Melbourne: 14 Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player
17 seconds
Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
17 seconds
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
38 seconds
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
48 seconds
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
59 seconds
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
1 min
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
1 min
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
2 mins
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
2 mins
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
14 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app