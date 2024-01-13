Man Missing from Kirkcaldy: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance

In a worrying development, Raymond Ellis, a 36-year-old resident of Kirkcaldy, has been declared missing. Last seen at a Tesco fuel station in Dunfermline, Ellis’ whereabouts have become a source of concern for his family and the local community. His last recorded appearance was at approximately 3:45 pm on Saturday, 13 January 2024, intensifying the urgency of the situation.

A Sudden Disappearance

Prior to his last sighting, Ellis was believed to have vacated an address on Overton Road in Kirkcaldy. He was seen driving a grey Volkswagen Passat Estate, noticeable for the ladders attached to its roof. The time of departure was around 1:15 pm, which places Ellis’ disappearance within a narrow window of just over two hours.

Characteristics and Last Known Attire

Ellis is described as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall and of medium build. His physical characteristics include short brown hair. On the day of his disappearance, he was clothed in black cargo trousers, a black jacket, and black boots. This description is intended to aid any potential witnesses who may help in identifying Ellis.

Call for Public Assistance

As the search intensifies, Sergeant Martyn Reidie has issued a public appeal for assistance. The law enforcement officer is encouraging anyone with information about Ellis, or who might have witnessed his vehicle on the move, to come forward. Equally important, direct appeals have been made to Ellis himself, urging him to make contact and confirm his safety. The police have provided a contact number and an incident number (1653 of Saturday, 13 January 2024) for the public to use should they have any pertinent information.