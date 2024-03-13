Man Denies Murdering Girlfriend, Claims Fatal Injury from Pool Cue

In a shocking incident that has captured national attention, Richard Basson, 45, stands accused of the murder of his girlfriend, Carrie Slater, 37, in a disturbing case unfolding at Leicester Crown Court. The case took a dramatic turn as Basson claimed during a 999 call that Slater's fatal head injury resulted from an accidental collision with a pool cue, a narrative strongly contested by the prosecution which alleges the use of an illegal firearm in the tragic event.

Dispute Turns Deadly: The Argument Over a Cigarette

The court heard that on the evening of September 21 last year, an argument erupted between Basson and Slater over something as trivial as half a cigarette. This seemingly minor disagreement rapidly escalated, culminating in a 'loud bang' reported by neighbors, believed to be the sound of a gunshot. Despite Basson's initial claims of self-defense with a pool cue during the emergency call, the prosecution challenged this account, presenting evidence of a bullet wound as the cause of Slater's death, contradicting Basson's narrative.

Evidence Contradicts Defense: The Forensic Findings

A critical examination by a Home Office pathologist revealed that Slater succumbed to a single gunshot wound to the head, with the fatal bullet being recovered during the postmortem examination. This evidence directly refutes Basson's claim of an accidental injury caused by a pool cue. Further investigations led to the discovery of three illegal handguns and a significant amount of ammunition in Basson's possession, shedding light on his preparedness to employ lethal force.

History of Violence: A Pattern Emerges

As the trial progresses, the jury was presented with Basson's history of violence, including prior incidents of assault against Slater. Testimonies from Slater's sisters and evidence of previous altercations paint a grim picture of the relationship dynamics, with documented bruises and injuries suggesting a pattern of abuse. This background adds a layer of complexity to the case, challenging the credibility of Basson's defense and highlighting the potential for premeditated violence.

The trial at Leicester Crown Court continues to unravel the truth behind the tragic death of Carrie Slater, leaving the community and observers awaiting justice. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the importance of scrutinizing claims of self-defense in the context of established patterns of abuse. As the proceedings advance, the focus remains on piecing together the events of that fateful evening, with the hope of providing closure to a case that has gripped the nation.