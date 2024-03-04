Malvern Shop Risks Alcohol Licence Over Hidden Illegal Tobacco, Owner Admits Offences

In a significant crackdown on illegal trade activities, a Malvern shop, Link News, faces the potential loss of its alcohol licence following the discovery of a stash of illegal tobacco hidden ingeniously behind a mirror. This development comes after the shop owner, Salah Sharifi, confessed to four trading standards offences in court, marking a notable chapter in the local fight against illicit trade.

Discovery and Legal Actions

The first raid on the Worcester Road store occurred in February 2021, where officers uncovered 173 packs of cigarettes and 19 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco concealed behind the sales counter. This led to Mr. Sharifi's admission of the offences in Worcester Magistrates Court on August 19, 2022, resulting in a £1,024 fine, £2,000 in costs, and a £102 victim surcharge. A subsequent raid in May 2023, assisted by a tobacco detection dog, unveiled more concealed illicit tobacco products behind a restroom mirror, operated by an electromagnet, further complicating the case for Mr. Sharifi and Link News.

Trading Standards Investigation and Outcome

Despite Mr. Sharifi's claims of ignorance regarding the hidden tobacco products, trading standards officers were skeptical, especially after discovering cigarette packs manufactured only three months prior to the raid. This led to the production of a criminal prosecution report, now under review by solicitors. With the evidence at hand, the Malvern Hills District Council's licensing committee is set to deliberate on the future of Link News' alcohol licence on Tuesday, March 4, an event eagerly anticipated by both local authorities and the community.

Community and Police Response

Local law enforcement, including West Mercia Police licensing officer Jen Evans, has voiced strong support for the revocation of the shop's licence, underscoring the seriousness with which local authorities view the illegal tobacco trade and its implications for community welfare and safety. The case against Link News not only highlights the innovative methods employed by those involved in illicit trade but also the determination of local authorities to combat such activities vigorously.

This incident at Link News serves as a critical reminder of the challenges facing local businesses and authorities in curbing the illegal tobacco market. It underscores the importance of vigilance, thorough investigation, and the collaborative efforts of the community and law enforcement in maintaining legal compliance and public health standards. As the licensing committee convenes to decide the fate of Link News, the outcome will undoubtedly have lasting implications for the local business landscape and the ongoing battle against the illegal tobacco trade.