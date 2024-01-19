Major Water Main Burst Disrupts Supply in Oran, County Roscommon

Uisce Éireann, Ireland's national water provider, is presently contending with a substantial water main burst in Oran, County Roscommon, causing severe interruption to water supply across numerous communities. The affected regions include Cam/CloverHill, Ballydooley, Ballindall, Rockfield, Emlagh, Ballybride, Rathbrennan, Mount Prospect, Lisnaville, Brackloon, Mullymux, Clooneenbane, and Lisagallon. The repair teams are already on-site, tackling the disruption and are expected to complete the restoration by the afternoon of the same day.

Impact on Local Communities

The sudden rupture of the water main has resulted in temporary reduction in water pressure and temporary outages from 11pm until 8 am the next morning. The repairs are targeted to be concluded by the afternoon, with restrictions impacting all the customers dependant on the supply, except for those in the town center. The scale of the burst has affected multiple communities and Uisce Éireann is working swiftly to restore the water supply.

Addressing Vulnerable Customers and Communication Channels

As per the standard protocol, vulnerable customers who will experience outages for more than four hours are being directly communicated with. Updates regarding the situation are being made available through the customer care helpline and across social media platforms. A status yellow low temperature and ice warning was in effect for the entire country until 11 am today, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Efforts Towards Swift Restoration

Engineers from Uisce Éireann are working arduously to restore water supply to the Oran area in the wake of the significant water main burst. The work is expected to be completed by the afternoon. It is important to note that post the completion of repairs, it typically takes about two to three hours for the water supply to be fully restored. Uisce Éireann is making every effort to restore the water supply as quickly as possible, understanding the inconvenience caused by the outage. Ger Greally, a representative from Uisce Éireann, has expressed gratitude to the customers for their patience and support during the ongoing repair works.