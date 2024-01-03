Major Road Improvement Scheme to Revitalize Trowbridge Town Centre

In a significant development, the heart of Trowbridge is poised for a major road improvement scheme set to span the better part of 2024. Wiltshire Council has issued an advisory to motorists regarding the suspension of parking on Fore Street, Wicker Hill, and Manvers Street. The suspension, effective from 6 am on January 15, will last until 8 pm on December 31, 2024, encompassing the entire duration of the improvement works.

Penalty for Non-Compliance

Motorists who disregard the parking suspension and park in the designated bays during this period will be slapped with penalty charges. The suspension is a necessary measure to facilitate the uninterrupted execution of the improvement project.

Investment for Progress

The project is bolstered by a sizeable sum of £16.3 million from the government’s Future High Streets Fund, underlining the importance of the initiative. The primary objective is the enhancement of walking and cycling routes leading into the town centre, fostering a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

Phased Development and Enhancements

The project will be implemented in a series of phases, the first of which commences on January 15 and is expected to last around four months. During this time, on-street parking will be suspended, but the roads will remain open, ensuring unhampered access to businesses and residences. The scheme encompasses a range of enhancements, including the widening and paving of footpaths, the creation of new bus shelters, and the removal of trees in poor condition. Furthermore, the project envisages the introduction of new open spaces complete with additional tree planting and seating arrangements.

Revitalization of Trowbridge Town Centre

This extensive improvement scheme forms part of a larger initiative aimed at rejuvenating the town centre and the River Biss corridor. This overarching initiative is also backed by the Future High Streets Fund, demonstrating the concerted efforts to breathe new life into Trowbridge’s urban landscape.