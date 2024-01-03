Major Renovation Project at QEII Marina to Disrupt Parking on East Arm

The familiar parking spaces on the East Arm of North Beach in Guernsey will be off-limits come Monday. This disruption is due to the commencement of major pontoon renovation works at the Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) Marina. The renovations, part of a significant investment in the marina, will see the removal of the old D and E pontoons and the installation of new ones. The £1.4 million project will also include the temporary displacement of some vessels currently docked at the site.

Parking Adjustments and Vessel Relocations

To make up for the loss of parking at the East Arm, Traffic & Highways Services is set to reclassify 114 parking spaces at North Beach, extending their limit from three hours to ten. Guernsey Ports, the project’s overseer, has given assurances that parking will be gradually reinstated as the renovation progresses. As for the vessels, most of the 130 boats from the D and E pontoons will be moved to other areas within St Peter Port marinas. Approximately 20 motor cruisers, however, will be lifted out and stored on land.

Upgraded Infrastructure for Larger Vessels

This extensive renovation project, funded by a generous £1.4 million budget, is designed to provide upgraded infrastructure capable of accommodating some of the marina’s largest vessels. The new pontoons, constructed by Walcon Marine, are expected to arrive on the island later this month. Their total length will be approximately 500 meters.

Robust Renovation Plan

The renovation process will also involve reinforcing the concrete piles and a phased installation of the new pontoons. The East Arm was chosen as the perfect spot for this major undertaking due to its suitability to store boats and pontoons, and to provide ample space for heavy machinery during the project. Jerome Davis, Guernsey Ports’ head of operations, explains that this renovation is part of a significant investment in the QEII Marina, which dates back to the 1980s. These improvements, he asserts, will ensure the marina’s continued vitality and relevance in the coming years.