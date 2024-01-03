Major Cambridge Junction May Face Redesign as Part of £7.7 Million Project

Cambridge’s major junction near Our Lady and the English Martyrs Church is set for a potential redesign as the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) considers a £7.7 million project. The proposed changes, to be decided upon by the executive board on January 4, include prohibiting right turns into Hills Road and banning left turns out of Hills Road and Regent Street.

Addressing High Traffic and Safety Concerns

The proposal follows a previous consultation on road changes, intending to enhance pedestrian facilities, cycle infrastructure, and bus priority while effectively managing the high traffic demands in the area. The GCP’s preferred option merges two conceptual options from the 2023 consultation and incorporates additional restrictions informed by public feedback.

Public Reaction and Impact on Motorists

The potential changes have sparked mixed reactions. Some residents and associations are concerned about the impact on motorists, while others, including the charity Camcycle, advocate for the changes due to safety concerns for cyclists. The GCP’s decision on the initial design will determine whether it proceeds to public consultation in mid-2024.

GCP’s Wider Cycling Plus Programme

The proposed plans are part of the GCP’s broader Cycling Plus programme, promoting active travel in the Greater Cambridge area. The executive board will meet at the Guildhall in Cambridge to reach a consensus on the proposed redesign.