Major Affordable Housing Proposal in Hendon to be Reviewed by Sunderland Council

On the agenda of Sunderland City Council's forthcoming Planning and Highways Committee meeting is a momentous proposal for an affordable housing development in Hendon, a region with existing infrastructure such as roads, that has been lying idle since the 1990s. This development proposal, if approved, promises to significantly rejuvenate the area and contribute to the city's affordable housing supply.

From Cleared Site to Affordable Housing

The site earmarked for the proposed development has been cleared and prepared for redevelopment since 2020, following an agreement. Initial plans were submitted by Thirteen Housing Group Ltd in May 2022 for the construction of 103 homes using modern methods. However, due to unforeseen circumstances and delays, revised plans were submitted, reflecting a more traditional approach to housing.

A Blend of Homes for Rent

The development scheme includes a mix of two-bedroom bungalows, two-bedroom houses, three-bedroom houses, and four-bedroom houses. All the proposed homes are intended to be offered at an affordable rent, a move that has been met with approval from planning officers. The officers have commended the design of the project and the commitment to 100% affordable housing, a vital need in today's property market.

Contributions and Expectations

As part of the section 106 agreement, Thirteen will also make financial contributions towards education, allotments, and ecological mitigation. This gesture demonstrates the developer's commitment not only to housing but also to the broader community and environment. The decision on the proposed development will be made by the committee on Monday, February 5. If granted, construction is likely to commence in Spring 2024.

This landmark development, if approved, is poised to significantly boost Sunderland's affordable housing stock, offering a lifeline to many families in need of quality, affordable homes. It also stands to transform a long-neglected site into a vibrant community, underscoring the city's commitment to development and progress.