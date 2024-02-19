Major A3 Closure This Weekend for Demolition at Wisley Interchange, Surrey

Imagine setting off on a routine weekend journey, only to find your familiar path transformed into a labyrinth of detours and delays. This is the reality awaiting drivers in Surrey as a significant stretch of the A3 is set to close from Friday night, February 23, through to Monday morning, February 26. The closure, necessitated by demolition works at the Wisley Interchange, will see the road shut in both directions between Send and the M25 Junction 10.

A Weekend of Work and Warnings

The demolition is part of a larger scheme aimed at improving connectivity and safety on one of the UK's busiest highways. However, the immediate impact on local and through traffic is considerable. The closure of RHS Garden Wisley for the weekend serves as a stark reminder of the project's scale and the temporary disruption it entails. With additional overnight closures near Leatherhead and the Hindhead Tunnel for repairs, drainage, and resurfacing work, the ripple effects of the demolition are felt across Surrey.

Diversion and Disruption

For those navigating this weekend's roadwork maze, the diversion routes will add significant time to journeys. National Highways has outlined alternative pathways, redirecting traffic through Bookham, Leatherhead, and Kingston Road. While these detours are designed to minimize congestion and facilitate access to local businesses and residences, the increased volume of traffic on alternative routes is inevitable. The ongoing surveys and redevelopment projects in Leatherhead add another layer of complexity to the traffic management challenge.

Community and Commuter Concerns

The timing of the A3 closure coincides with changes to bus timetables and public transport services, further complicating travel plans for regular commuters. The community's patience and resilience are being tested as they navigate not only this weekend's closure but also the broader landscape of roadworks sweeping across Surrey, including upgrades and surveys in the M3 and M25 Junction 12 areas. The closure of various entry and exit slip roads, carriageways, and link roads for electrical works, drainage, resurfacing, and improvement underscores the scale of infrastructure enhancement efforts underway.

As Surrey braces for a weekend of demolition and diversion, the focus remains on the horizon. The inconvenience of today paves the way for a smoother, safer tomorrow. The ongoing projects promise enhanced road safety, reduced congestion, and improved local connectivity. While the immediate detours may test the community's endurance, the long-term benefits of these infrastructure improvements hold the promise of a more connected and efficient Surrey.