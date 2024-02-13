Maisie Williams Poised for Ashildr's Return in Doctor Who during Ncuti Gatwa's Era

Maisie Williams Rekindles the Possibility of Ashildr's Return in Doctor Who during Gatwa's Era

Maisie Williams Eager to Work with Ncuti Gatwa

In an unexpected turn of events, Maisie Williams, who brought the unforgettable character Ashildr to life in Doctor Who during Peter Capaldi's tenure as the Twelfth Doctor, has expressed her enthusiasm to return to the show during Ncuti Gatwa's upcoming era as the Fifteenth Doctor. Williams' interest in rejoining the Doctor Who universe was sparked by Ncuti Gatwa's casting, with the actress eager to collaborate with the talented actor.

Ashildr's Immortal Legacy and Possible Return

Ashildr, a character endowed with immortality, has a unique ability to reappear in future seasons of Doctor Who, making Williams' return a tantalizing possibility. Although Williams won't be a part of the upcoming season 14, she has made it clear that she would gladly reprise her role if given the opportunity. However, the Doctor's memories of his former companion have been erased, making it challenging to integrate this storyline into his new adventures seamlessly.

The Fifteenth Doctor's Encounter with Ashildr and Clara

Despite the complexities, the possibility remains that the Fifteenth Doctor may cross paths with Ashildr and Clara by chance during one of his missions. This potential reunion, borne out of serendipity, promises to be a thrilling twist in the Doctor Who saga. With Maisie Williams' openness to return to the iconic role and Ncuti Gatwa's eagerly anticipated arrival as the Doctor, the stage is set for an exciting new chapter in the Doctor Who universe.

As fans eagerly await the streaming of Gatwa's first episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+, with Season 1 slated to arrive in May, the tantalizing prospect of Ashildr's return, played by the talented Maisie Williams, adds an extra layer of anticipation to the new era of the beloved show.

