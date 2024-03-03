Maidstone's Vacant Education Centre Hits Auction Block: Diverse Potential Awaits

A historic building in Maidstone, once bustling as an Adult Education Centre, is poised for a new chapter as it heads to auction with a starting bid of £400,000. Located on St. Faiths Street, this property, along with other notable listings, is stirring interest for its commercial and residential possibilities, as announced by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers for their upcoming event on Wednesday, 20 March.

Advertisment

Historic Building with a Modern Twist

The building in question, a significant two-storey structure with a basement, has its roots as the Maidstone Municipal School of Science and Art. In recent times, it served the community as an Adult Education Centre until it became vacant. Featuring a separate pottery studio, this property is nestled in the heart of Maidstone town centre, promising a lucrative opportunity for investors eyeing commercial ventures or residential transformations, pending the usual consents. Its proximity to the Fremlin Walk shopping centre amplifies its allure to potential buyers.

Other Auction Highlights

Advertisment

Not to be overshadowed, a mid-terrace property at 16 Victoria Park in Dover, with a guide price exceeding £510,000, is generating buzz for its unique composition of manager's accommodation and twelve flats, all within eyeshot of Dover Castle. Additionally, a freehold plot in Capel-le-Ferne near Folkestone, priced upwards of £600,000, offers redevelopment prospects with scenic sea views. Particularly captivating is the opportunity to acquire The Rectory in Harrietsham, Maidstone, a four-bedroom detached house on 0.77 acres with approved plans for four more dwellings, indicating a robust project for developers.

Commercial Ventures in Sittingbourne

The auction also includes a substantial commercial property in Sittingbourne's town centre, previously leased to Iceland. With a guide price starting at £325,000 and now available with vacant possession, it presents various redevelopment angles. The property features an office/training room with potential for conversion into a flat, alongside expansive upper parts that may be transformed, subject to obtaining the necessary permits.

In the wake of these listings, prospective buyers and investors are keenly eyeing the auction, anticipating the transformation of these properties into vibrant commercial spaces or residential havens. As the auction date draws near, the potential of these properties to shape the local landscape and community becomes ever more apparent, marking a significant moment for Maidstone and beyond.