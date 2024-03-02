Magnificent Lightwood Manor Up for Sale: A Blend of Tradition and Modern Luxury

A breathtaking property in Lightwood, renowned for its grandeur and architectural elegance, is now available for purchase. This detached split-level house, boasting double entrance doors, is a testament to both modern and traditional design sensibilities, making it an ideal residence for those aspiring to nobility in the comfort of their home.

Advertisment

Architectural Marvel Meets Modern Comfort

The interior of this four-bedroom manor is a harmonious blend of contemporary and classical styles. Upon entry, residents and guests are greeted by two majestic staircases leading to an upper landing, evoking a sense of opulence. The magnolia-themed decor complements the property's historic charm, while the layout provides a rich and sophisticated atmosphere. Central to the home is a sunroom adorned with floor-to-ceiling French doors and windows, flooding the space with natural light and offering stunning views of the meticulously landscaped garden.

Functional Elegance in Design

Advertisment

The kitchen, with its wooden accents and neutral palette, exudes a country charm yet is equipped with modern amenities and sufficient space for a large dining setup. Multiple sets of French doors throughout the property, including in the lounge and kitchen, not only enhance the natural lighting but also provide picturesque views and easy access to the outdoors, making it perfect for hosting and familial gatherings. The residence features a master bedroom with an en-suite on the ground floor, alongside another bedroom, while two additional spacious bedrooms are located on the first floor.

Secluded Yet Accessible

Set back from Lightwood Road, the property offers privacy through wooden gates that lead to a driveway capable of accommodating several vehicles, in addition to a double garage. This manor is not just a house but a potential home that promises a lifestyle of luxury and tranquility. Currently listed on Rightmove for £620,000, this property is a rare gem for those seeking an abode that combines the essence of historical architecture with the comforts of modern living.

As the market for luxury homes continues to evolve, this Lightwood manor stands out as a beacon of timeless elegance and modern functionality. Its unique blend of design elements caters to a wide array of preferences, ensuring that the new owners will have not just a house, but a sanctuary that reflects their taste for the finer things in life. With its captivating charm and unparalleled amenities, this property is poised to become the dream home for the discerning buyer.