Fashion

MAFS UK’s Peggy Dives into Fashion with Her Unique Clothing Line

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
MAFS UK's Peggy Dives into Fashion with Her Unique Clothing Line

Peggy, a well-recognised face from the popular reality show Married At First Sight UK (MAFS UK), has taken a bold leap into the world of fashion. She has launched an exclusive clothing line in partnership with the fashion brand, Girl in The Mirror. Known for her eclectic and vibrant sartorial choices on the reality show, Peggy’s new collection is a true reflection of her distinctive style.

An Array of Unique Dresses

The collection features nine unique and eye-catching dresses with prices ranging between £95 and £180. These flamboyant pieces encapsulate the essence of Peggy’s unconventional fashion sense and her penchant for bold ensembles. This collaboration marks a significant transition for Peggy, who left her job in the technology sector to pursue her lifelong passion for fashion.

From Screen to Fashion Scene

Following her stint on MAFS UK, Peggy was pleasantly surprised to secure a five-figure fashion deal. This was a notable shift from what she originally anticipated, expecting her academic background to be the main talking point, rather than her fashion interests. Her collection stands out for its unique attributes, with feathers and asymmetrical designs taking center stage, inspired by her unforgettable MAFS style.

Empowerment and Individuality in Fashion

This collection is not just about fashion; it’s a statement. Peggy emphasizes the importance of female empowerment and individuality, two values that she ardently believes in. She envisions her fashion line as a medium for women to express their self-belief and independence. Her aspiration is to eventually own her brand and continue the fruitful collaboration with Girl in The Mirror. The launch announcement was coupled with an invitation to shop her collection and follow updates on her fashion journey through The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Fashion United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
