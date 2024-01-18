en English
Business

Madison Bidco Ltd Acquires Sustainable Fuels Pioneer Velocys in Strategic Acquisition

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Madison Bidco Ltd Acquires Sustainable Fuels Pioneer Velocys in Strategic Acquisition

Velocys, the Oxford-based technology company renowned for its sustainable fuels, has been purchased for approximately $4.1 million by Madison Bidco Ltd. Madison Bidco is indirectly owned by a consortium that encompasses funds directed by Lightrock, Carbon Direct Capital, GenZero, and Kibo Investments. The acquisition is a strategic move in the sustainable fuels sector, with Velocys known for its innovative partnership with British Airways on the Altalto project. This ambitious initiative aims to convert waste into sustainable aviation fuel, a crucial step towards greener air travel.

Acquisition Details and Impact on Velocys

As part of the transaction, Velocys is poised to receive $40 million in growth capital. This significant investment will bolster the company’s strategic plans, ensuring it continues to play a pivotal role in the drive towards sustainability. The acquisition followed the approval of Velocys’ shareholders along with a sanction from the High Court. This resulted in the suspension of trading in Velocys shares on the AIM market and the subsequent cancellation of its listing.

Advisory Teams Behind the Acquisition

The acquisition process involved the expertise of several financial and legal advisory teams. Madison Bidco Ltd relied on Cavendish and Cooley (UK) for their services, whereas Velocys was advised by Panmure Gordon (UK), Shore Capital Stockbrokers, and Mayer Brown. The collaboration of these experienced advisory teams ensured a smooth and successful transaction.

Future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Other significant moves in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sector include Boeing’s investment in SkyNRG Americas’ first dedicated SAF plant in the US, and JetBlue Airways’ increased usage of SAF for its operations at Los Angeles International Airport. Boeing’s investment includes the advance purchase of SAF from the facility for use in company flight tests and other operations. JetBlue has committed to using 1.5 million gallons of blended SAF a year for at least three years, accounting for approximately 5% of its fuel uplift at Los Angeles International. These developments highlight the increasing global commitment to sustainable fuels, with Velocys at the forefront of this green revolution.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

