M62 Eastbound Partially Blocked due to Police Incident: Traffic Delays Ensue

Early morning commuters on the M62 eastbound were faced with a partial roadblock causing significant delays due to a police incident. The congestion has primarily impacted the areas between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 28 at Tingley. The latest update from our traffic partner Inrix at 5.36am confirms traffic queuing between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). The live feed from traffic cameras corroborates the data, revealing a buildup of vehicles.

Unresolved Incident Causes Chaos

As of now, the specifics of the incident leading to the roadblock remain undisclosed. Both West Yorkshire Police and Highways England have been contacted for further information. As motorists await more updates, the situation on the ground continues to evolve. Drivers have been advised to scout for alternative routes to avoid the congestion.

Earlier Crash Adds to the Woes

Adding to the morning's traffic woes was a crash on the eastbound section of the motorway from junction 24 to junction 25. The incident, now resolved, had led to congestion extending back to junction 23. The back-to-back incidents have resulted in significant delays for motorists, disrupting the morning commute.

Traffic Management in Operation

Highways England and local law enforcement are working diligently to manage the traffic situation and ensure the safe and efficient flow of vehicles. Motorists are urged to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic management measures. The current situation underscores the importance of effective traffic management and the need for motorists to stay informed about traffic conditions, especially during peak hours.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of road conditions and the importance of staying updated on traffic news. Motorists are advised to always plan their routes in advance, consider alternative routes, and stay updated on the latest traffic news to ensure a smooth and safe journey.