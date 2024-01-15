en English
Business

Lynne Piggott Celebrates Three Decades of Simply Flowers: A Testimony of Resilience and Community Spirit

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Lynne Piggott Celebrates Three Decades of Simply Flowers: A Testimony of Resilience and Community Spirit

For Lynne Piggott, a florist from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, the journey of nurturing her business, Simply Flowers, for 30 years since its inception at the age of 16, has been one of resilience, perseverance, and community spirit. Piggott’s father purchased the shop unit for her on Station Road in Sandicare in 1994, right after she left school, marking the beginning of a venture that would become a touchstone for the community.

A Blossoming Business Despite Challenges

Starting a business at the tender age of 16 was no easy feat. Coupled with the responsibilities of becoming a young mother at 19, the challenges were manifold for Piggott. However, with the unwavering support of her parents and daughter, she has not only maintained Simply Flowers as a family-run business but nurtured it into a community staple. Over the years, the shop has seen a steady stream of loyal customers, some of whom have remained with Piggott since the very beginning.

Pillars of Success

The secret to Piggott’s success lies in her approach towards customer service, maintaining a positive attitude, and keeping prices reasonable. She believes in the power of a smile and the importance of making customers feel valued. Her Husky, Star, became a beloved fixture in the shop, her presence bringing joy to customers until her passing during the pandemic.

A Strong Community Backing

As Piggott celebrates this milestone, she expresses her heartfelt gratitude to her customers for their unwavering support. She attributes much of her success to the strong community backing that Simply Flowers has received over the years. As she reflects on the journey so far, Piggott prepares for the future, committed to continuing the legacy of Simply Flowers and its treasured place within the community.

Business United Kingdom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

