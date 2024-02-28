Luxurious Five-Bedroom Home Near Scratby Beach Listed for Sale at £850k

William H Brown Select has listed a luxurious three-bedroom house in Bowthorpe, built in 2004 and distinguished by its high-quality finishes. Located on Lady Hamilton Lane, this property encompasses comprehensive amenities like double glazing, oil-fired central heating, and a fully integrated alarm and CCTV system, making it a must-see for potential homeowners.

High-Quality Features and Design

The property offers an impressive array of features, including underfloor heating on the ground floor, oak flooring in the spacious reception hall, and an ornate marble fireplace in the sitting/dining room. The bespoke kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, granite worktops, and a utility room that connects to a double garage. Outdoor dining spaces and a well-maintained garden add to the home's appeal, providing a perfect setting for entertaining.

Comfort and Convenience in Every Room

Upstairs, the house boasts five bedrooms, including a principal bedroom with underfloor heating, a walk-in wardrobe, and an en suite bathroom. Other bedrooms are well-sized, with one featuring its own en suite, enhancing the comfort and convenience for residents. The family bathroom is equally luxurious, fitted with a ball-and-claw-foot bath and separate shower cubicle.

Location and Lifestyle

Located just a mile away from Scratby's sandy beach, the property offers easy access to the Norfolk Broads and is only a 15-minute drive from Great Yarmouth. This prime location not only promises a serene living environment but also provides ample opportunities for outdoor activities and leisure, making it an ideal choice for families looking for both luxury and lifestyle.

Overall, this Bowthorpe home represents a rare opportunity to own a property that blends high-quality construction with a desirable location. Its comprehensive features, combined with the proximity to scenic landscapes and the coast, underscore its appeal as a premier listing in the current real estate market.