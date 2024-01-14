Luton Resident Wins £3m Somerset House in Charity Draw

Michael Maher, a Luton resident, has become the lucky winner of a £3 million house in Somerset along with £100,000 in cash through the Omaze Million Pound House Draw. The stunning property he now owns is characterized by six spacious bedrooms, a tennis court, and scenic gardens. Even more astounding is the fact that Michael secured this fortune from a mere £10 competition entry.

Record-Breaking Charity Effort

The Omaze draw did not just change Michael’s life; it also had a significant impact on the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA). The draw raised an outstanding £3.5 million for this animal welfare charity, marking the highest amount ever collected in the series. This infusion of funds comes at a critical time, as the charity has experienced an increase in reports of animal neglect and abandonment.

A Toast to Unexpected Fortune

Upon hearing the news, Michael’s daughter jokingly suggested he might have won a toaster. However, the reality was far more surreal. Michael and his family celebrated their unexpected fortune modestly with a visit to a pub and a curry dinner. Despite the life-altering win, Michael intends to keep his children grounded, emphasizing the importance of humility in the face of newfound wealth.

From Renting to Owning

Michael’s win marks a dramatic shift in his living situation. He transitioned from renting in Luton to owning a luxurious countryside home. Now, he faces the decision of what to do with the property: live in it, rent it out, or sell it. If he opts for renting, local estate agents estimate the property could fetch a substantial sum between £6,000 to £8,000 per month.

Gratitude and Hope for the Future

Chris Sherwood, the RSPCA chief executive, expressed his gratitude to Omaze and the participants for their support. He also extended his congratulations to Michael on his win. As Michael and his family adjust to their new reality, another opportunity for fortune looms. The next Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw is set to close on January 28, 2024, promising another life-changing win for a lucky participant and a boost for a deserving charity.