Luton Orchards: Reviving the Town’s Fruit-Growing Legacy

In the heart of Luton, a stirring initiative named ‘Luton Orchards’ is sowing seeds of change. It aims to rekindle the town’s fruit-growing legacy by charting the remnants of its historic orchards and breathing life into urban fruit cultivation.

The brainchild of Konni Deppe, the project is fuelled by an alarming revelation that a mere 10% of Luton’s antique orchards are still standing.

The Genesis of Luton Orchards

Inspired by her hands-on experience in planting an orchard at People’s Park in 2019, Deppe embarked on a ‘citizen science’ expedition.

The mission was to document these precious orchards, nurture them, and weave them back into the fabric of local customs. Backed by Heritage Lottery funding, Deppe has pinpointed 150 historic orchard sites, of which she approximates a mere 15 are still thriving.

Reaping the Fruits of Community Effort

This ambitious project is not limited to data collection and preservation. It incorporates a variety of activities, including desktop research, sharing of orchard-related anecdotes, acquiring tree-pruning skills, and preventing Luton’s fruit trees from going to waste.

In a synergistic collaboration with Penrose Roots, an ‘apple amnesty’ was orchestrated to gather surplus apples. These collected fruits were then transformed into juice and successfully sold at local markets.

Fruitful Aspirations

The ultimate goal of Luton Orchards is to generate enough juice to cater to half the town’s populace. However, this objective necessitates additional helping hands to sustain and care for the community orchards.

Deppe underscores the profound bond between humans and fruit trees and calls upon the ‘apple nerds’ and fruit tree aficionados of Luton to rally for the cause.

