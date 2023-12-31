en English
Agriculture

Luton Orchards: Reviving the Town’s Fruit-Growing Legacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:30 am EST
Luton Orchards: Reviving the Town’s Fruit-Growing Legacy

In the heart of Luton, a stirring initiative named ‘Luton Orchards’ is sowing seeds of change. It aims to rekindle the town’s fruit-growing legacy by charting the remnants of its historic orchards and breathing life into urban fruit cultivation.

The brainchild of Konni Deppe, the project is fuelled by an alarming revelation that a mere 10% of Luton’s antique orchards are still standing.

The Genesis of Luton Orchards

Inspired by her hands-on experience in planting an orchard at People’s Park in 2019, Deppe embarked on a ‘citizen science’ expedition.

The mission was to document these precious orchards, nurture them, and weave them back into the fabric of local customs. Backed by Heritage Lottery funding, Deppe has pinpointed 150 historic orchard sites, of which she approximates a mere 15 are still thriving.

(Read Also: Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes)

Reaping the Fruits of Community Effort

This ambitious project is not limited to data collection and preservation. It incorporates a variety of activities, including desktop research, sharing of orchard-related anecdotes, acquiring tree-pruning skills, and preventing Luton’s fruit trees from going to waste.

In a synergistic collaboration with Penrose Roots, an ‘apple amnesty’ was orchestrated to gather surplus apples. These collected fruits were then transformed into juice and successfully sold at local markets.

(Read Also: Music Mogul Simon Cowell Hits $100 Million Mark, Balances Success with Personal Life)

Fruitful Aspirations

The ultimate goal of Luton Orchards is to generate enough juice to cater to half the town’s populace. However, this objective necessitates additional helping hands to sustain and care for the community orchards.

Deppe underscores the profound bond between humans and fruit trees and calls upon the ‘apple nerds’ and fruit tree aficionados of Luton to rally for the cause.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

