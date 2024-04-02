Lulu Announces Farewell Tour, Refuses to Speak Before Noon to Preserve Voice

As the curtain prepares to close on a luminous 60-year career, Scottish singing sensation Lulu embarks on her final bow with the 'Champagne For Lulu' tour. With a start date on April 9 in Glasgow, the tour promises a blend of nostalgia, music, and star-studded appearances, including potentially Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney. Lulu's unique pre-show discipline? A vow of silence before midday to protect her iconic voice.

Cherishing the Voice: A Morning Ritual

Lulu's commitment to vocal preservation is a testament to her professionalism and understanding of the demands of live performances. Her decision to not speak before noon, especially on show days, underscores the lengths artists go to maintain their craft. This regimen not only highlights the physical aspects of singing but also the emotional toll of saying farewell to a lifetime on the road.

A Farewell Filled with Friends and Memories

The 'Champagne For Lulu' tour isn't just a series of concerts; it's a celebration of a storied career. From her Eurovision victory with 'Boom Bang a Bang' to memorable collaborations with music legends like David Bowie, Lulu's journey through the decades has been nothing short of remarkable. Her promise to bring family and famous friends on stage adds a personal touch to the farewell, promising fans an unforgettable experience.

Reflecting on a Storied Career

As Lulu reflects on her career, from chart-topping hits to acting and even a stint in Eurovision, her influence on the music industry is undeniable. Stories of her interactions with icons like The Rolling Stones and Pete Townshend offer a glimpse into the camaraderie and respect shared among these music giants. Lulu's decision to embark on this final tour is not just a farewell to her fans but a celebration of the legacy she leaves behind.