Ludlow College Students Revamp Recycling with 'Funky Furniture' Project

In the picturesque town of Ludlow, a group of art and design students at Ludlow College are breathing new life into old furniture, transforming them into vibrant and innovative pieces. This initiative, a collaboration with the South Shropshire Furniture Scheme, Ludlow 21, and with the guidance of Graeme Perks from SkillBuilders, is not just an exercise in creativity but a bold statement on sustainability and education in craftsmanship.

Innovating with Up-cycling

The project, building upon the momentum of a successful 'funky chairs' endeavor, has now evolved into a broader 'funky furniture' venture. Students are encouraged to look beyond the wear and tear of discarded furniture, seeing potential where others see waste. The process of up-cycling – converting old and unwanted items into useful, often aesthetically pleasing products – is at the heart of this initiative. These rejuvenated pieces of furniture are slated to be sold through Reviive in Shrewsbury, showcasing a practical and sustainable alternative to the outright discarding of items that have outlived their original purpose.

A New Generation of Craftsmen and Women

Under the tutelage of Graeme Perks and through collaboration with local organizations, students are not only learning the art of furniture restoration but also the importance of sustainability in design. Perks, with plans to establish a 'timber academy' in Ludlow, envisions a future where practical training in woodworking and furniture design is part of a formal college curriculum. This approach aims to equip students with the necessary skills for self-employment or a career in the furniture manufacturing industry, dovetailing perfectly with courses like the NQ Furniture at SCQF Level 5 offered at the City of Glasgow College.

The Bigger Picture: Sustainability and Education

This 'funky furniture' project goes beyond the confines of Ludlow College, touching on broader themes of sustainability, education, and vocational training. By repurposing old furniture, students are not only honing their craftsmanship but also contributing to a more sustainable world. They are learning that with creativity and skill, the life of any object can be extended, reducing waste and promoting a culture of reuse. Furthermore, the project aligns with educational objectives, offering students valuable experience that could lead to opportunities in the growing field of sustainable design and production.

As Ludlow College continues to innovate in art and design education, the 'funky furniture' project stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and a commitment to sustainability. It's a vivid reminder that in the right hands, the old can be made new again, not just extending the life of objects but also paving the way for a new generation of skilled craftsmen and women dedicated to making the world a more sustainable place.