Lucien Laviscount Stars as Shakira's Centaur Love Interest in Steamy 'Punteria' Video Featuring Cardi B

Shakira's latest music video for 'Punteria,' featuring Cardi B, has taken the internet by storm, not just for its catchy tunes but for the surprising inclusion of Lucien Laviscount, Kerry Katona's ex-boyfriend, as Shakira's mythical love interest. The video, which was released on Friday, showcases a blend of fantasy and reality, with Lucien transforming into a centaur, adding an unexpected twist to the visual masterpiece.

Advertisment

Unexpected Cameo Shocks Fans

Viewers were taken aback to see Lucien Laviscount, known for his role in 'Emily In Paris,' starring opposite Shakira in the 'Punteria' music video. Their chemistry, amidst the fantastical setting of centaurs and magical arrows, has sparked discussions across social media platforms. This cameo marks a significant shift from Laviscount's previous roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor and his rising star power in the entertainment industry.

Collaboration with Cardi B Elevates the Track

Advertisment

Cardi B's contribution to 'Punteria' adds a dynamic layer to the song, blending her unique rap style with Shakira's pop sensibilities. The collaboration between these two powerhouse artists has been highly anticipated, with Shakira expressing her desire to work with Cardi B in a Billboard interview. The successful team-up not only delivers a hit track but also bridges genres, appealing to a wide audience.

Implications for Future Projects

The success of 'Punteria' and the buzz generated by Lucien Laviscount's appearance signal a promising direction for future music video collaborations. It highlights the potential for cross-genre partnerships and the inclusion of actors from various backgrounds to create visually and musically captivating pieces. As fans and critics alike praise the video, the industry watches closely to see how this trend evolves, potentially shaping the future of music videos and artist collaborations.