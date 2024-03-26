LSE PhD Scholar Cheistha Kochhar Killed in London Cycling Accident

In a heartrending incident on 19 March, Cheistha Kochhar, a 33-year-old PhD scholar at the London School of Economics (LSE), lost her life in a tragic road collision in central London. Struck by a refuse lorry while cycling in Clerkenwell Road, near Farringdon Road, Kochhar's untimely demise has left her family, friends, and the academic community in mourning. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made, but the driver of the lorry is cooperating with ongoing inquiries.

Remembering Cheistha Kochhar: A Beacon of Kindness and Intelligence

Cheistha Kochhar, originally from Bareilly, India, was remembered by her family as the epitome of kindness and intellect. Despite her achievements and collaborations with Nobel laureates, Kochhar's humbleness and ability to connect with people stood out the most. Her family stated, "She always had a hug to spare for anyone," emphasizing her belief in kindness over intelligence. Kochhar's journey from India to LSE was driven by her passion for tackling global south challenges, with aspirations of bringing back her learnings to her home country.

A Tragic Loss for the Academic Community

Before moving to London, Kochhar had an impressive career in India, working with startups and government bodies, including Niti Aayog. Her transition to academia, specifically at LSE, was motivated by a desire to make a tangible impact on societal challenges faced by countries in the global south. The incident not only highlights the perils faced by cyclists in urban settings but also underscores the loss of a promising scholar dedicated to creating meaningful change.

Call for Witnesses and Reflections on Urban Safety

The Metropolitan Police have appealed to the public for witnesses and dashcam footage to aid their investigation into the tragic incident. This appeal underscores the ongoing issues of road safety for cyclists in London. Kochhar's death raises critical questions about how urban spaces can be made safer for cyclists, ensuring that tragic incidents like this do not recur. Her legacy, characterized by a blend of academic excellence and a deeply ingrained sense of kindness, leaves a lasting imprint on those who knew her and the wider community she aimed to serve.

As the academic and local communities come to terms with this devastating loss, reflections on urban safety and the collective responsibility towards vulnerable road users have come to the forefront. Cheistha Kochhar's passing is not just a personal tragedy for her family and friends but a poignant reminder of the work that remains to be done in making our cities safer for everyone. Her aspirations and compassionate spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her and the many lives she aspired to impact through her work.