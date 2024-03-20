LS Lowry's Masterpiece Sunday Afternoon Fetches £6.3m at Auction, Marking Historic Sale

At Christie's Modern British And Irish Art sale, a significant event unfolded as LS Lowry's painting titled Sunday Afternoon was sold for an astonishing £6.3 million. The artwork, a depiction of a bustling industrial landscape, had not graced the public eye since 1977 and was anticipated to attract bids between £4m and £6m. Originating from the esteemed collection of Sir Keith and Lady Showering, the piece last changed hands in 1967, setting a record price for the artist at that time.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Significance

LS Lowry, born in 1887 in Stretford, devoted his artistic pursuit to capturing the essence of industrial life in Greater Manchester. His unique perspective on the 'battle of life' is vividly portrayed in Sunday Afternoon, making it one of only 13 large-scale industrial scenes crafted by Lowry during the 1950s. This sale not only underscores the timeless appeal of Lowry's work but also marks it as the second highest price achieved for a Lowry piece at auction, following Going To The Match, which fetched £7,846,500 in October 2022.

A Once-in-a-Generation Sale

Advertisment

Phillip Harley, senior director at Christie's, described the auction as a "once-in-a-generation" event, highlighting the painting's embodiment of the artist's wonder and keen observations of society's evolution. The sale drew significant attention, reflecting the ongoing interest and appreciation for Lowry's contribution to British art. The painting's acquisition from Sir Keith Showering's collection, a testament to Lowry's enduring legacy, was keenly watched by art enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

Implications for the Art World

The remarkable sale of Sunday Afternoon not only reinforces LS Lowry's status as a pivotal figure in British art but also signals a robust market for modern British and Irish art. As one of the most anticipated sales in recent years, it ignites a conversation about the valuation of art and its fluctuating significance over time. This event may inspire collectors to reassess the worth of their holdings and could potentially influence future auctions of similar works.

As the art world reflects on this monumental sale, it's clear that LS Lowry's impact and the fascination with industrial landscapes remain as compelling as ever. The record-breaking auction serves as a reminder of art's power to capture the imagination and the enduring legacy of artists who dare to depict the realities of their time.