Love Island All Stars Open to 'Throuple' Relationships

The upcoming series of Love Island All Stars, a reunion of former contestants, could steer the popular reality dating show into uncharted waters. Executive Producer Mike Spencer has revealed that the show is ready to embrace the unprecedented challenge of a 'throuple' - a consensual romantic relationship involving three people.

Advertisment

'Throuple' Possibility

In an industry first, Spencer conveyed that the show wouldn't dismiss the potential formation of a throuple. This innovative development, while testing the traditional format of the show, signifies a progressive shift in the portrayal of relationships on reality TV. However, Spencer underlined that the current format of the show has proven successful and will remain predominantly unchanged.

Reunion of Past Contestants

Advertisment

Adding to the anticipation, the All Stars series will feature ex-partners Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, along with Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi. Other Love Island veterans such as Georgia Harrison, Hannah Elizabeth, Demi Jones, and Luis Morrison are slated to return, with Tom Clare speculated to join as a surprise late addition.

Equal Pay and Upcoming Premiere

In another progressive move, the series will offer equal pay to all contestants - a marked increase from the remuneration received by non-celebrity participants in earlier seasons. After initial disagreements over payment, the fees have been finalized, paving the way for the series to premiere on January 15.

Following the cancellation of the winter edition for the second consecutive year, the producers aim to establish the All Stars series as an annual event. Spencer emphasized that the primary focus of the show remains to be the pursuit of love by the contestants. Viewers, he said, would be quick to discern if participants joined for reasons other than finding romance.