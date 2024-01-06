en English
Lotus Property Rejects Historical Survey Request ahead of Havelock House Demolition

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Lotus Property Rejects Historical Survey Request ahead of Havelock House Demolition

In a move that has sparked a wave of disappointment among heritage campaigners, Lotus Property, the developer behind the planned demolition of the former UTV headquarters, Havelock House, has declined a request for a pre-demolition historical survey. The Save Havelock House group, dedicated to preserving the historical significance of the site, had proposed the survey as an effort to safeguard the remnants of an era gone by. However, Lotus Property maintains that there is no historical value left in the building, stating that it had been thoroughly stripped out before they took ownership.

Legacy of Havelock House

Located on Ormeau Road, Havelock House served as UTV’s broadcast center from 1959 to 2018, standing as the first small television station in the UK and Ireland. The building’s historical significance in the broadcasting industry is undeniable, but the site’s documentation is patchy at best, with only a handful of inconsistent plans available. The proposed survey by the Save Havelock House group intended to establish a reference point for historical records, a move that historians argue is crucial to preserving the site’s legacy.

Demolition Plans Amid Safety Concerns

Despite the pleas from campaigners, the developers are forging ahead with their planned demolition on January 8, 2024. Lotus Property cites concerns about health and safety risks due to increased anti-social behavior as one of the reasons behind the imminent demolition. Yet, the refusal to conduct a historical survey ahead of the demolition has deepened the chasm between the developer and those who wish to preserve Havelock House’s legacy.

Future of the Site

Once Havelock House is razed, the site is expected to make way for 100 high-quality social homes in a partnership with Clanmil Housing Association. While the new development promises to bring a fresh lease of life to the site, the dismissal of the historical survey request has cast a pall over the proceedings. Dr. Ken Griffin, Television historian and chair of the Save Havelock House group, expressed his disappointment over the decision, noting that the request for a survey has been part of their long-term campaign since 2020.

History United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

