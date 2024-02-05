Lotus Emeya Models Now Support Apple Car Key: A Leap Towards Digital Convenience

Lotus, the British automotive manufacturer, has officially announced that its latest all-electric Emeya models will now support the Apple Car Key feature. The high-tech feature, introduced by Apple in 2021, has been gaining traction in the automobile industry, with a gradual integration into select models of several major brands. By incorporating this state-of-the-art feature, Lotus joins the elite roster of car manufacturers that have adopted this digital innovation, promising a blend of convenience and cutting-edge technology for its customers.

Apple Car Key: Unlocking Convenience and Control

The Apple Car Key, initially introduced in select BMW models, is a revolutionary feature that transforms an iPhone or Apple Watch into a digital car key. With this, Emeya owners can lock, unlock, control the climate, and even start their vehicle remotely. The integration of this feature in Lotus' all-electric Emeya models underscores the brand's commitment to embracing technological advancements and enhancing user experience.

A Growing Trend in the Automotive Sector

Apple Car Key has found its place in a variety of electric vehicles from Genesis, Kia, BYD, and BMW. As of May 2023, Mercedes-Benz has also made this feature available in its E-Class lineup, indicating a growing trend among car manufacturers to adopt this technology. The inclusion of this feature in Lotus' Emeya models marks another significant step in this trend, expanding the accessibility of this convenient and tech-forward feature to a larger audience.

Confirmation and Future Possibilities

The confirmation came through an email from Lotus' customer care, stating that new Emeya models are equipped with Apple Car Key capabilities. The same correspondence hinted at the possibility of an over-the-air update for existing owners to enable this feature. This potential update could extend the reach of this technology to more Lotus owners, affirming the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction and technological progression. Vehicle compatibility for the Apple Car Key can be confirmed by contacting the manufacturer or local dealer.