Pets

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Lost Souls Sanctuary Raid: 82 Animals Seized, 11 Dogs Euthanized

In an unprecedented move on August 15, a raid was conducted at Lost Souls, a renowned animal sanctuary nestled in Rogiet, Monmouthshire, following a string of complaints, including allegations of neglect. The raid resulted in a shocking seizure of 82 animals by the Monmouthshire County Council. The council confirmed that, post the raid, 11 dogs had to be put to sleep due to welfare concerns that arose during the assessment.

Memorial for the Euthanized Dogs

Jayne Watts, a prominent figure from One Dog at a Time Rescue, held a memorial for the euthanized dogs. Watts expressed her distress over the lack of information on the fate of her two dogs, Yogi and Balou, and the other remaining animals. Watts’ palpable distress underscored a growing concern about the current situation of the animals and the efforts to reunite the dogs with some of their former owners.

Efforts to Reunite Dogs with Former Owners

Among those striving hard to reunite dogs with their former owners is Lisa Loops. However, Loops expressed her concern about the dogs’ present conditions and the lack of closure for the owners who have been left in the dark about the fate of their pets.

The Stories of Audrey and Ralph

Lost Souls Sanctuary highlighted the stories of two euthanized dogs, Audrey and Ralph. Audrey, a 12-year-old dog, had spent 7 years in the sanctuary, while Ralph was just two years old. Both dogs were described as nervous but non-aggressive, raising questions about the criteria used for the euthanization.

Monmouthshire County Council, in the eye of the storm, stated that they are working in tandem with rescue organizations to rehome all dogs and ensure they are placed in suitable homes. However, the council has decided not to comment further on the matter due to the ongoing process.

Pets United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

