Priceless Lewis Chessman Resurfaces After Nearly 200 Years in Edinburgh

Imagine discovering a treasure in your own home, hidden in plain sight, its true value and history cloaked in the mundane. This is precisely what happened to a family in Edinburgh when they unearthed a medieval chess piece that had been missing for nearly two centuries. Bought for a mere £5 in 1964 by their grandfather, an antiques dealer, this piece is now poised to fetch £1 million at auction. The piece belongs to the legendary Lewis Chessmen, unearthed in 1831 on the Isle of Lewis, and stands as a testament to the enduring allure of medieval artifacts and the mysteries they carry.

A Rediscovery Shrouded in Mystery

The recently discovered chess piece is one of the five long-missing figures from the Lewis Chessmen collection, which includes 93 objects, primarily chess pieces, believed to be of Scandinavian origin from the 12th century. The National Museum of Scotland heralds the Lewis chess pieces as the most significant archaeological find from Scotland. Their mythic status was further cemented in popular culture by inspiring the chess scene in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone. The piece's discovery by Sotheby's expert Alexander Kader illuminated its historical and monetary worth, marking a remarkable chapter in the saga of the Lewis Chessmen.

The Tale of the Chess Piece

Unlike its siblings housed in the British Museum and the National Museum of Scotland, this particular chessman had a more humble abode: a drawer in an Edinburgh family home. Its dark tone, distinct from the pale ivory of the other pieces, offers new insights into the appearance and preservation of the Lewis Chessmen. The family, upon learning of the piece's significance, recounted its journey through generations and its cherished status within the household. This tale underscores the chess piece's unique, perhaps even magical, significance and its enduring legacy as a beloved familial heirloom before its recognition as a historical artifact.

Uncovering the Past, Looking to the Future

The rediscovery of the Lewis chessman challenges us to consider the stories that lie hidden within our own homes and the potential connections to broader historical narratives. This episode not only highlights the serendipitous nature of such discoveries but also sheds light on the intricate history of medieval European artifacts and their journey through time. As the chess piece prepares to transition from a treasured family possession to a coveted item at auction, it serves as a bridge between the past and present, inviting us to reflect on the tangible links to our shared history.

The upcoming auction of the chess piece stands as a testament to the enduring fascination with medieval history and the mysteries that remain uncovered. It prompts a thoughtful consideration of how objects of art and antiquity continue to captivate the human imagination, transcending generations and geographical boundaries. As we anticipate the chess piece's next chapter, its journey from a forgotten drawer in Edinburgh to the auction block underscores the unpredictable and often astonishing paths of historical artifacts.