Lord Fellowes Advocates for Rote Learning in British Education

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:25 pm EST
Acclaimed television series creator, Lord Fellowes, has raised significant concerns about the state of British education, specifically highlighting policies implemented since the 1970s. Fellowes describes these policies as a ‘betrayal’ of the nation’s children, suggesting they have failed to prepare students adequately for the realities of adult life.

Standardized Testing: A Detriment to Education?

Lord Fellowes criticizes the government’s reliance on standardized testing, arguing that it is detrimental to the quality of education. He believes that the focus on achieving high test scores overshadows the holistic development of students, stifling creativity and critical thinking skills. Lord Fellowes is advocating for a more comprehensive approach to teaching and learning, one that nurtures a child’s intellectual and emotional growth.

Embracing Rote Learning

In a surprising turn, Lord Fellowes suggests that British education could benefit from adopting the Indian-style rote learning system. As a patron of the Adult Literacy Trust, Fellowes believes that learning through repetition can improve literacy rates among students. He argues that students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, are disadvantaged by the current lack of rote learning in schools. Fellowes points to the success of Indian children in reading, attributing their prowess in part to rote learning habits.

Unlocking the World through Literacy

Lord Fellowes emphasizes the pivotal role of literacy in opening up the world to children. He asserts that enabling children to read as early as possible is akin to handing them the key to explore the world independently. This viewpoint underscores his commitment to improving literacy rates among British children and his strong belief in the transformative power of education.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

