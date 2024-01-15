en English
Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker Prepares for Departure: A Transition in the Royal Household

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker Prepares for Departure: A Transition in the Royal Household

Following a longstanding tradition, Baron Parker, the present Lord Chamberlain and former director general of MI5, is poised to relinquish his role within the royal household. This imminent change in the royal household’s upper echelon comes in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and is part of the transition to a new reign.

A Historic Duty Comes to an End

Lord Parker’s departure falls in line with the practice of ushering in a new Lord Chamberlain after the death of a sovereign to ensure seamless continuity. His tenure was marked by the ceremonial breaking of his Wand of Office during Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service, a symbolic gesture signifying the end of his service to the Queen.

The Lord Chamberlain: A Role Rooted in History

Originating in the Middle Ages, the role of the Lord Chamberlain entails overseeing the efficient functioning of the King’s working household. This role also serves as a crucial liaison between the sovereign, various departments, and the House of Lords. Despite the intricate interplay with the monarchy, the position is not politically inclined. It encompasses responsibilities such as spearheading senior appointments within the household and coordinating between Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.

A Tenure Marked by Key Events

Baron Parker assumed the reins of Lord Chamberlain on April 1, 2021. During his tenure, he managed significant events including the funeral of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh. His predecessor, the Earl Peel, occupied the position for close to 15 years. The Lord Chamberlain’s role, with a remuneration that can reach up to GBP 165,000, inclusive of pension payments, also involves presiding over departmental meetings.

As Baron Parker readies to step down, the hunt for his successor is in progress, with the formal announcement awaited.

History United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

