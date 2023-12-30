en English
Lord Alan Sugar Nears Big Deal Negotiations for ‘The Apprentice’

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:43 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:01 pm EST
Lord Alan Sugar Nears Big Deal Negotiations for ‘The Apprentice’

Renowned British business tycoon, Lord Alan Sugar is poised to ink a sizable six-figure contract, assuring his continued presence as the lead of the acclaimed reality show ‘The Apprentice’ until 2026. This imminent agreement aligns perfectly with the show’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, a milestone that BBC producers are planning to mark with grandeur. Lord Sugar’s association with the show dates back to its birth in 2005, and his potential commitment to helm the show for another term is considered a pivotal part of the impending anniversary revelries.

‘The Apprentice’ 18th Series: New Faces, New Challenges

Meanwhile, the 18th series of ‘The Apprentice’ is queued up for broadcasting. This edition will see Lord Sugar being assisted by Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, the latter stepping into the shoes of Claude Littner. Littner’s absence from this series is due to a cycling mishap. The forthcoming series is expected to introduce 18 fresh candidates, who will be put through a series of business tasks in distinct locations such as London, the Scottish Highlands, Jersey, and Budapest.

Among the challenges lined up for the candidates, they will be tasked with concocting their own children’s cereal and crafting a virtual escape room. The popular TV shopping channel task is also making its comeback in this series. The outcomes of these tasks will determine the progression of the candidates, with Lord Sugar’s discerning eye and astute business acumen guiding the selection process.

Companion Show: ‘The Apprentice: You’re Fired’

Alongside ‘The Apprentice’, comedian Tom Allen will persist in hosting the companion show ‘The Apprentice: You’re Fired’ on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. This series offers an in-depth analysis of each episode and critiques the performances of the candidates. The recent winner of the 17th series was Marnie Swindells, a boxing gym owner and gold medal-winning boxer.

Lord Alan Sugar and BBC: Awaiting Confirmation

While this news of Lord Sugar’s impending contract agreement with BBC for ‘The Apprentice’ is making rounds, official confirmation from both parties is yet to be received. Representatives for both Lord Alan Sugar and the BBC have been contacted for comments about this significant contract deal. The outcome of this negotiation will set a major precedent for the show’s future, especially with the 20th-anniversary celebrations on the horizon.

United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

