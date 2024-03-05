London's Rory Sear Unveils Intimate Sophomore EP 'another orbit', Teases 2025 Album

London-based musician Rory Sear, known artistically as flypaper, releases his much-anticipated second EP, another orbit, following the success of his debut, big nada. This new work marks a departure towards a more intimate and stripped-down sound, influenced heavily by icons like Elliott Smith and Randy Newman. Sear's DIY ethic shines through in the self-recording and production of the EP, spotlighting his adept songwriting and ability to convey profound emotion through simple, yet evocative lyrics.

Embracing Simplicity

The essence of another orbit lies in its simplicity, a deliberate choice by Sear to focus on the raw emotion and storytelling aspect of his music. The lead single, "old friend," accompanied by a music video directed by Ted Foster, encapsulates this ethos perfectly. Sear's approach to songwriting is influenced by his admiration for the straightforward, melancholic styles of his musical heroes, aiming to connect with listeners on a deeply personal level.

DIY Production and Musical Influences

By taking full control of the recording and production process, Sear has crafted an EP that is both personal and universally relatable. His admiration for artists like Elliott Smith, Randy Newman, and Harry Nilsson is evident not only in his musical style but also in his commitment to authenticity and emotional honesty. This DIY approach has allowed Sear to prioritize the songwriting above all, ensuring that each track resonates with listeners and carries the intended emotional weight.

Looking Ahead

With another orbit, Sear has not only solidified his place in the London music scene but also set the stage for his upcoming debut album, planned for release in 2025. This EP serves as a taste of what's to come, showcasing Sear's evolution as an artist and his dedication to exploring deeper, more nuanced soundscapes. As Sear continues to develop his unique voice and sound, fans and new listeners alike can look forward to experiencing the next chapter in his musical journey.

This foray into a more intimate and stripped-down sound represents not just a new chapter for Rory Sear but also a testament to the enduring power of simplicity in music. In a world cluttered with overproduction, Sear's another orbit stands out as a beacon of authenticity and emotional transparency, inviting listeners to join him on a deeply personal musical exploration.