London's Electric Vehicle Owners Face Weight-Based Parking Charges

In a move that has sparked controversy, Islington council in London has introduced a novel approach to parking charges, taking into account the weight of vehicles. Electric vehicle (EV) owners, whose cars typically weigh more due to larger batteries, are finding themselves paying higher parking fees. This decision is based on the premise that heavier vehicles contribute to more pollution, road wear and tear, and larger EVs allegedly produce greater lifetime emissions.

A Tiered Charging System

This new policy falls under a tiered charging system that is structured around the weight of a vehicle. Cars with larger batteries are the ones feeling the brunt of this system. This move aims not only to reflect the environmental impact of larger, heavier vehicles, but also their effect on infrastructure.

Towards Wider Adoption

Following the footsteps of Islington council, Lambeth council is also mulling over the idea of implementing similar measures. They cite the impact of heavier electric SUVs on air quality and infrastructure as the reasons for this consideration. The policy is designed to address both environmental and structural issues posed by larger vehicles. Interestingly, it has been observed that new cars tend to increase in size each year, with the average new car width now standing at 180cm.

Parisian Perspective and Critics' Concerns

While London is grappling with this issue, Paris is considering hosting a referendum on imposing a specific tariff on SUVs. Lambeth's strategy also extends to reducing kerbside parking by 25% by 2030. However, these measures have not been without their critics. Edmund King from the AA argues that targeting larger cars could potentially hamper the adoption of EVs. He also mentions that these measures could unfairly penalize families who opt for larger vehicles for safety reasons.