London’s Derelict Stairwell: An Unlikely Launchpad for Entrepreneurs

In the southwest corner of London, a derelict stairwell in Twickenham has transformed into an unconventional launchpad for entrepreneurs, thanks to businessman Simon Squibb. Once homeless at 15, Squibb purchased the stairwell for 25,000, installing a doorbell and inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas directly into a camera equipped with a two-minute timer.

From Stairwell to Startup Headquarters

The stairwell is more than a mere building to Squibb. It represents the future headquarters of his online community, Helpbnk, a platform dedicated to facilitating connections, fostering support, and encouraging people to help others. Although the stairwell awaits planning permission for its transformation into a pop-up for entrepreneurs, it has already begun to serve its purpose, attracting a wave of hopefuls.

Success Stories Emerge

One of the earliest success stories to emerge from Squibb’s stairwell is Reiham, a university student running a journal company. After pitching her business idea, Reiham received 800 in funding and marketing support. Twin brothers John and James Makanjuola, founders of a cleaning business for university students, also benefited from Squibb’s initiative, gaining invaluable advice and support from the Helpbnk community.

Empowering Dreams

Another beneficiary, Kellie Roberts, received 6,000 to kickstart a mobile pet grooming service after sharing her business struggles. Squibb’s initiative is not just about financial support; it’s about encouraging individuals to take risks, pursue their dreams, and providing them with a network of investors, mentors, and customers. It’s about demonstrating a commitment to the success of others, a testament to Squibb’s own journey from homelessness to business success.