Business

London’s Derelict Stairwell: An Unlikely Launchpad for Entrepreneurs

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:02 am EST
London's Derelict Stairwell: An Unlikely Launchpad for Entrepreneurs

In the southwest corner of London, a derelict stairwell in Twickenham has transformed into an unconventional launchpad for entrepreneurs, thanks to businessman Simon Squibb. Once homeless at 15, Squibb purchased the stairwell for 25,000, installing a doorbell and inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas directly into a camera equipped with a two-minute timer.

From Stairwell to Startup Headquarters

The stairwell is more than a mere building to Squibb. It represents the future headquarters of his online community, Helpbnk, a platform dedicated to facilitating connections, fostering support, and encouraging people to help others. Although the stairwell awaits planning permission for its transformation into a pop-up for entrepreneurs, it has already begun to serve its purpose, attracting a wave of hopefuls.

Success Stories Emerge

One of the earliest success stories to emerge from Squibb’s stairwell is Reiham, a university student running a journal company. After pitching her business idea, Reiham received 800 in funding and marketing support. Twin brothers John and James Makanjuola, founders of a cleaning business for university students, also benefited from Squibb’s initiative, gaining invaluable advice and support from the Helpbnk community.

Empowering Dreams

Another beneficiary, Kellie Roberts, received 6,000 to kickstart a mobile pet grooming service after sharing her business struggles. Squibb’s initiative is not just about financial support; it’s about encouraging individuals to take risks, pursue their dreams, and providing them with a network of investors, mentors, and customers. It’s about demonstrating a commitment to the success of others, a testament to Squibb’s own journey from homelessness to business success.

Business United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

