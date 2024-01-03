en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

London’s Affluent Boroughs: A Playground for Russian Oligarchs?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
London’s Affluent Boroughs: A Playground for Russian Oligarchs?

The streets of London, particularly those in the affluent borough of Westminster, have seen a significant surge in properties owned by ultra-wealthy Russians. According to Harness Data Intelligence, as Russia initiated its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, an astounding 1,895 properties in London were in the hands of Russian nationals. A specific area of concentration for these high-end properties was Westminster, boasting 218 mansions owned by Russian citizens.

The Golden Visa Scheme and Russian Investments

The influx of Russian investors was predominantly fueled by the golden visa scheme, a policy that granted residency rights to affluent individuals in exchange for substantial investment. As a result, London became a preferred destination for Russian oligarchs eyeing foreign real estate. Transparency International UK shed light on this phenomenon, revealing that Russians with direct ties to the Kremlin had invested a staggering £430 million in Westminster real estate between 2017 and 2022.

London: A Playground for Oligarchs?

This trend has significantly contributed to the perception of London as a playground for oligarchs. The high concentration of Russian-owned properties, especially in prestigious neighborhoods, has raised concerns regarding the origins and influence of foreign wealth in the UK’s real estate market. Questions about the transparency of ownership and the implications of such concentrated wealth continue to loom large.

Increasing Transparency and Accountability

In response to these concerns, the UK government has taken steps to increase transparency in land ownership. The Register of Overseas Entities, which mandates foreign owners of UK properties to disclose their identities, recently recorded 30,000 registrations. Furthermore, HM Revenue & Customs has proposed measures to enhance transparency in land ownership via trusts, prompting a consultation to gather opinions on broadening access to trust information.

The Pandora Papers: Unveiling Hidden Wealth

The Pandora Papers, a leaked trove of nearly 12 million confidential files, have further exposed the hidden wealth of global elites, including Russian billionaires. The documents reveal that London properties have been a preferred investment for international power players, including the family of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and a network of offshore companies connected to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. These revelations have amplified calls for transparency and accountability in the UK real estate market, as the world watches the ongoing dance of power, ambition, and wealth.

0
Russia United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Significant Share Price Fluctuations Among Russian Developers on Moscow Exchange

By BNN Correspondents

Rosenergoatom Advances Leningrad NPP Expansion with Transformer Delivery

By BNN Correspondents

'Swan Lake' Broadcasts: Coded Signals of Kremlin's Power Shifts?

By BNN Correspondents

Moscow Exchange Sees Positive Shift in IT and Telecom Sectors

By BNN Correspondents

Convicted Russian Official Igor Trifonov Dies in Ukraine War ...
@Russia · 55 mins
Convicted Russian Official Igor Trifonov Dies in Ukraine War ...
heart comment 0
Tech Giants Vanish from Russia’s Debtors’ List; Are These Fines Settled or Lingering?

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Tech Giants Vanish from Russia's Debtors' List; Are These Fines Settled or Lingering?
Russia Escalates Conflict with Intense Missile and Drone Attacks on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Escalates Conflict with Intense Missile and Drone Attacks on Ukraine
Latvia Grants Asylum to Russian Volunteer Fighting for Ukraine

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Latvia Grants Asylum to Russian Volunteer Fighting for Ukraine
Chechen Governor Advocates for Extreme Measures Against Criminals’ Relatives

By BNN Correspondents

Chechen Governor Advocates for Extreme Measures Against Criminals' Relatives
Latest Headlines
World News
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
27 seconds
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
2 mins
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
2 mins
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
3 mins
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
3 mins
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
3 mins
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
3 mins
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
3 mins
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
5 mins
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app