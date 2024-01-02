en English
United Kingdom

London’s 2024 Property Market: A Labyrinth of Opportunities and Challenges

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
As we step into 2024, London’s property market presents a complex labyrinth of opportunities and challenges for potential buyers. Experts, probing the intricate dynamics of the market, emphasize the necessity for buyer’s discretion, with guidance ranging from types of properties to avoid, to the importance of energy efficiency, and the pitfalls of shared-ownership schemes.

Market Predictions and Property Types to Avoid

Property consultant, Alex Goldstein, predicts substantial discounts on nearly-new homes, a result of market conditions not aligning with the premiums initially paid. His advice? Be wary of small properties, particularly new-build one-bedroom flats. Their limited potential for extension, upgrade, and appeal to a broad market makes them a less-than-ideal choice. In sync with this viewpoint, Nick Whitten from JLL underlines the importance of energy efficiency. Homes rated below EPC E cannot be legally let, and those with poor ratings become a costly affair, both to run and upgrade.

Long-Term Considerations and Shared-Ownership Schemes

Adrian Anderson, a director at Anderson Harris, advises buyers to focus on their personal life stage and long-term plans rather than market fluctuations. Factors such as potential family growth and commuting distance to work should be weighed in the balance. Meanwhile, Paula Higgins from HomeOwners Alliance cautions about shared-ownership schemes. While seemingly attractive, they often come with rising costs and restrictions that may limit future flexibility.

The Challenge of Renovation Projects

Jonathan Rolande of the National Association of Property Buyers adds another layer to the complexity, warning against undertaking renovation projects. Skilled labor shortages, rising building supply costs, and planning backlogs can turn such endeavors into a veritable quagmire.

As London’s property market continues to evolve and shift, the consensus among experts is clear: buyers should be discerning and consider long-term implications rather than short-term market trends or incentives. A discerning eye, backed by thorough research and fact-based predictions, will be the key to navigating London’s property market in 2024.

United Kingdom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

