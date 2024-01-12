en English
Business

London Stock Exchange Receives Boost as Two Companies Plan to List

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
London Stock Exchange Receives Boost as Two Companies Plan to List

In a welcome development for the London Stock Exchange (LSE), two companies, namely London Tunnels and Kazakhstani carrier Air Astana, have announced plans to list on the LSE within the current year. This news comes as a breath of fresh air after a challenging period for the LSE, marked by a significant drop in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and several firms choosing to list elsewhere.

London Tunnels and Air Astana’s Plans

London Tunnels aims to breathe new life into London’s historical WWII walkways and shelters by converting them into a tourist attraction. The company expects to raise £30m through its IPO and targets a market capitalization of £123m. Having already secured £10m in funding, it is looking at a visitor count of 2 million per year post the opening of its Kingsway Exchange Tunnels in 2027.

Air Astana, on the other hand, is jointly owned by BAE Systems and the Kazakh sovereign wealth fund. It seeks to raise £94m through listings in both Kazakhstan and London.

A Ray of Hope for LSE

The IPO market had its slowest year since 2010, with just 23 listings in 2023, marking a 49% drop from the previous year. The city had lost Arm, a Cambridge-based chipmaker, to New York, and also saw companies like CRH and Smurfit Kappa shift their primary listings abroad. Flutter and Tui, too, had similar plans in the pipeline. This announcement from the two companies suggests a potential resurgence in the IPO market.

Need for Active Measures

Analysts from Peel Hunt have emphasized the urgency of taking active steps to address the minimal IPO activity over the past two years. The plans of London Tunnels and Air Astana bring a glimmer of hope to the LSE, which has been in the doldrums lately due to the exodus of several firms.

Business Transportation United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

