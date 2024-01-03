London Resort Investor Abdulla Al-Humaidi Declared Bankrupt Amid Project Challenges

In a recent High Court hearing, Abdulla Al-Humaidi, a significant investor in the London Resort, a proposed theme park in Kent, UK, was declared bankrupt. Al-Humaidi, who stepped down from the board of the London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH) in the previous year, has been associated with the project since its inception in 2013.

A Decade of Challenges

The ambition of the London Resort has been marred by numerous setbacks over the last decade. Notably, the project had to withdraw its planning application following the designation of the Swanscombe Peninsula as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Despite being labeled a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, the resort has seen little progress, accumulating debts of £100 million. This financial burden led to the appointment of administrators in March 2023.

Legal Dispute and Conservation Concerns

Adding to the project’s woes, Paramount Global, an early collaborator, is bringing a lawsuit against LRCH over a restructuring that took place in April 2023. The entertainment giant alleges that debts were inflated and offloaded to a third party in a ‘sham’ transaction. Paramount Global is demanding transparency and seeking the documents that substantiate these dealings.

Meanwhile, conservation groups have proposed an ‘alternative vision’ for the Swanscombe Peninsula. These organizations are steadfastly opposing the development of the theme park in an attempt to preserve the unique ecosystem and biodiversity of the area.